UrduPoint.com

French Player Tan Taken Off Court In Wheelchair

Muhammad Rameez Published January 19, 2022 | 10:20 AM

French player Tan taken off court in wheelchair

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :France's Harmony Tan had to be helped off court in a wheelchair Wednesday after breaking down in agony with calf problems during her second-round Australian Open clash with Elina Svitolina.

The unseeded 24-year-old was down 5-1 in the third and deciding set before she the pain got too much and she was forced to withdraw.

"It was a rollercoaster match," said Ukraine's 15th seed Svitolina, whose 6-3, 5-7, 5-1 win set up a third-round clash with two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka.

"Of course, it's very sad to see her leaving the court in a wheelchair. It's never, never good to see a player getting injured." Azarenka made round three with an routine 6-1, 6-2 thrashing of Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

"We've played many times, played doubles with her, practised with her also many times," Svitolina said of Azarenka, the 2012 and 2013 Melbourne Park winner.

"For me will be important to bring my best game to the next match, try to work on few tactical things with my coach."

Related Topics

Injured Ukraine Victoria Melbourne Switzerland Turkish Lira Australian Open Best Coach Court Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2022

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th January 2022

1 hour ago
 Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on ..

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on Neo-Nazi Network

10 hours ago
 US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least ..

US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least 4 People From Donbas - Reports

10 hours ago
 UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - ..

UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

10 hours ago
 EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.