Open Menu

From Uber Eats To World Cup Feast For 'fast Bowling Delivery Guy' Van Meekeren

Muhammad Rameez Published October 20, 2023 | 05:55 PM

From Uber Eats to World Cup feast for 'fast bowling delivery guy' Van Meekeren

Netherlands fast bowler Paul van Meekeren has been part of two shock World Cup victories but just three years ago was making ends meet delivering food for Uber Eats

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Netherlands fast bowler Paul van Meekeren has been part of two shock World Cup victories but just three years ago was making ends meet delivering food for Uber Eats.

Van Meekeren and his Dutch teammates stunned the World Cup on Tuesday with a 38-run victory over South Africa in the Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala.

In November last year, Van Meekeren was also part of the side which shocked the Proteas in the Twenty20 World Cup.

"I am a professional cricketer now for seven years," the 30-year-old, who has played for Somerset, Durham and Gloucestershire in the English county championship, told AFP on Thursday.

However, when Covid brought sport to a standstill in 2020 it meant the Twenty20 global showpiece scheduled for that year was also shelved.

"I just ran out of contract and had to earn money to pay the bills," he said.

"I took the job with Uber Eats because I could then rule my own work times and be available when a cricket opportunity would come."

He added: "The story was really big when it went viral and keeps coming back. That's okay with me, but it is not as romantic as it sounds. I am fine with being the fast bowling delivery guy."

Van Meekeren was just one of the players in the Dutch team who had to hold down day jobs.

Related Topics

Cricket World Fine Job Van Durham South Africa Netherlands Money November 2020 National University Uber Jobs

Recent Stories

Carat Enters Professional Relationship With Oktopu ..

Carat Enters Professional Relationship With Oktopus Group To Expand Presence In ..

19 seconds ago
 PTCL Group appoints Mohamed Essa Al Taheri as Pres ..

PTCL Group appoints Mohamed Essa Al Taheri as President & CEO of U Microfinance ..

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner lauds services of BoK

Commissioner lauds services of BoK

19 seconds ago
 UAE President meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister ..

UAE President meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister on sidelines of GCC-ASEAN sum ..

12 minutes ago
 Meting On PWD Services App Held At Social Welfare ..

Meting On PWD Services App Held At Social Welfare Complex Lahore

14 minutes ago
 Govt. taking vigorous steps to provide maximum fac ..

Govt. taking vigorous steps to provide maximum facilities to telecom sector: Sec ..

8 minutes ago
IRCRA condemns Israeli atrocities in Gaza Strip, u ..

IRCRA condemns Israeli atrocities in Gaza Strip, urges peaceful resolution

21 minutes ago
 US embassy opens another Lincoln Corner at UAJK

US embassy opens another Lincoln Corner at UAJK

21 minutes ago
 Literacy centre set up for prisoners in Shahpur

Literacy centre set up for prisoners in Shahpur

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Canada discuss enhancing bilateral relat ..

Pakistan, Canada discuss enhancing bilateral relations, economic and social ties

21 minutes ago
 Over 580 students receive degrees at 29th Convocat ..

Over 580 students receive degrees at 29th Convocation of NUST CEME

13 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding fertilizer price

DC chairs meeting regarding fertilizer price

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports