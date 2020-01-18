UrduPoint.com
Froome In Full Training, Gunning For Fifth Tour De France

Sat 18th January 2020

A defiant Chris Froome insisted he is out of rehab and back in full training, focused on being in prime shape and at the starting line for the 2020 Tour de France in July

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :A defiant Chris Froome insisted he is out of rehab and back in full training, focused on being in prime shape and at the starting line for the 2020 Tour de France in July.

The four-time Tour de France winner is in Gran Canaria for his first official training camp since he fractured a thigh, elbow and vertebrae in a high speed horror crash in June 2019.

Speaking from the Spanish island training camp, Froome promised that "come that start line in Nice... I'll be ready to go".

There had been fears Froome, who turns 35 in May, would struggle to be fit for the 2020 Tour when he showed up for the route unveiling still limping heavily in October.

But in November the Briton had his final surgery to remove screws and a large metal plate from his right hip and began full rehab.

In an interview with the Team Ineos website the man who spearheaded what used to be Sky by winning seven Grand Tours says the prospect of a record-equalling fifth Tour de France is what has kept him going.

"I'm in Gran Canaria for my first official training camp of the season," said Froome.

The Ineos site had pictures of Froome in full training in bright orange training shirt alongide the promising English all-rounder Tao Geoghegan Hart.

"I've been given all the green lights," he beamed.

"I'm making the transition from rehab to training and feel fortunate to be back on a bike again.

"The next few months will be tough, I need to get stuck in to training. This period is about getting in the hours and getting in the kilometres," said Froome, who often races in February having started training earlier.

