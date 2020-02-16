UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funds Awaited To Start Work On Astro-turf Project

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 11:40 AM

Funds awaited to start work on astro-turf project

MULTAN , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Divisional Sports department is awaiting release of Rs 40 million funds from Provincial government to start work for laying synthetic astro-turf at district hockey ground sports complex.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Sunday that the project is about Rs 155.787 million while Rs 40 million had been allocated for the project in the budget of current fiscal year.

He said lay out of the project has been completed and work also awarded to contractor after tendering process and the contractor would start work at the project after issuance of funds by finance department Punjab.

He said work would be completed under supervision of Project Management Unit (PMU).

Nadeem said a technical team of PMU would give time-frame for completion of the project after evaluation.

DSO said it was an old demand of the hockey players of this area and added that a better place would be available for the hockey players for grooming their talent.

It is to be mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had performed ground breaking of the synthetic astro-turf project recently during his visit to city.

Related Topics

Hockey Chief Minister Sports Punjab Budget Visit Sunday From Government Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE’s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

12 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.