Funds awaited to start work on astro-turf project

MULTAN , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Divisional Sports department is awaiting release of Rs 40 million funds from Provincial government to start work for laying synthetic astro-turf at district hockey ground sports complex.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Sunday that the project is about Rs 155.787 million while Rs 40 million had been allocated for the project in the budget of current fiscal year.

He said lay out of the project has been completed and work also awarded to contractor after tendering process and the contractor would start work at the project after issuance of funds by finance department Punjab.

He said work would be completed under supervision of Project Management Unit (PMU).

Nadeem said a technical team of PMU would give time-frame for completion of the project after evaluation.

DSO said it was an old demand of the hockey players of this area and added that a better place would be available for the hockey players for grooming their talent.

It is to be mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had performed ground breaking of the synthetic astro-turf project recently during his visit to city.