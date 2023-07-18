German Gymnastics Federation President Speaks Against Return of Russian Athletes to Games

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) President of the German Gymnastics Federation (DTB) Alfons Hoelzl said that he had consulted the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) against a return of Russian athletes to international competitions, the German sports outlet Sportschau reported on Tuesday.

Hoelzl said that the FIG had consulted with the DTB on the matter of allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in sports events. The German Gymnastics Federation has decisively spoken against it, offering two arguments, he added.

"Neutrality of an athlete is an essential condition for admission (to competitions). I do not understand how it should be implemented in practice. How can you assign a neutral status to an athlete from Russia?" Hoelzl said, as quoted by the news outlet.

The federation president's second argument was a doping problem and the suspension of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's operation.

"I do not see that we are dealing with a system that guarantees the fight against doping. Thus, it leads to some athletes gaining advantages, while others are at an inferior position," Hoelzl added.

On March 28, the International Olympic Committee's Executive board (EB) recommended allowing Russian athletes who have not supported the Russian military operation in Ukraine to participate in competitions as neutral athletes. The EB also offered to ban participation of athletes or sports teams directly or indirectly connected to the Russian military or law enforcement forces. The FIG has for multiple times extended the suspension of Russian and Belorussian athletes, which is in effect since March 2022. The next session of the FIG's executive committee, during which the suspension is expected to be discussed, will take place from July 19-20 in Lausanee, Switzerland.