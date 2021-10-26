UrduPoint.com

German Sliders Win 2-woman Bobsleigh Test Event For Beijing 2022

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:27 PM

Laura Nolte partnered with Deborah Levi to win Tuesday's two-woman bobsleigh test event here ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Laura Nolte partnered with Deborah Levi to win Tuesday's two-woman bobsleigh test event here ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The German duo finished two runs in 2 minutes, 04.99 seconds, followed by compatriots Mariama Jamanka and Vanessa Mark, the Pyeongchang 2018 gold medalists, in 2:05.21.

Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski of Canada finished third in 2:05.38.

