UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Coach Loew To Step Down After This Year's Euro - German FA

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:50 PM

Germany coach Loew to step down after this year's Euro - German FA

Germany's World Cup-winning head coach Joachim Loew will step down after the European championships this July, the German FA confirmed Tuesday

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Germany's World Cup-winning head coach Joachim Loew will step down after the European championships this July, the German FA confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement, Loew said he was "full of pride and enormous gratitude" after nearly 15 years as national coach and that he was "motivated" for his swansong at the European championships from June 11-July 11.

The 61-year-old has been in charge of Germany since 2006 and lifted the 2014 World Cup in Brazil at the height of his tenure.

However, he has been heavily criticised since Germany exited the group stages at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Related Topics

World Russia German Germany Brazil June July 2018 From Coach

Recent Stories

Food authority recovers 14000 litres counterfeit d ..

50 seconds ago

Russia urges US, Iran to coordinate return to nucl ..

52 seconds ago

Putin Will Urgently Study Potential Assad's Reques ..

54 seconds ago

Two killed, ten injured in armed clash

5 minutes ago

Chinese FM congratulates Aboul-Gheit on reappointm ..

5 minutes ago

Nigeria eases curfew in town of kidnapped schoolgi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.