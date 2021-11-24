UrduPoint.com

Germany Downs Pakistan In Jr Hockey WC Game

Wed 24th November 2021

Germany downs Pakistan in Jr Hockey WC game

Pakistan was outplayed by Germany 2-5 in their opener of the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 at Bhubaneswar, India on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan was outplayed by Germany 2-5 in their opener of the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 at Bhubaneswar, India on Wednesday.

The match between Pakistan and Germany was very interesting as both the team played attacking hockey.

The German team started strong, as in the opening minute of the game their player Michel Struthoff struck a goal against Pakistan.

Robert Duckscheer scored the second goal in 14th minute of the game to take a 2-0 lead for Germany. Pakistan junior's hockey team scored the first goal in the 18th minute through Abdul Hanan Shahid and reduced the margin by 2-1.

The very next minute Germany's Maximilian Sieburg scored the third goal for his team. Benedikt Schwarzhaupt made the lead 4-1 by hitting a penalty corner in the 22nd minute of the match. Hammad Anjum, a forward of Pakistan team, reduced the margin 4-2 by scored the second goal for Pakistan in the 49th minute of the match. However Robert Duckscheer scored his second and Germany's fifth goal 5-2 in the 54th minute of the game.

Pakistan junior hockey team would face Egypt in the second pool match on November 27 at 9pm Pakistan time.

