UrduPoint.com

Glamorgan's Northeast Scores 410 Not Out As Records Tumble

Muhammad Rameez Published July 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Glamorgan's Northeast scores 410 not out as records tumble

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Glamorgan's Sam Northeast reached 410 not out against Leicestershire in the English County Championship on Saturday -- the ninth-highest first-class score of all time.

Northeast's score, in a mammoth team total of 795-5, is just the 11th individual score of 400-plus in the history of first-class cricket and is the highest score of the 21st century.

The 32-year-old went to his 400 with a six back over the bowler's head, following up with another six from the next delivery.

It is the third-highest score in the history of the County Championship which dates back to 1890.

The all-time record for a first-class match is Brian Lara's 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994.

Lara also scored 400 not out for West Indies against England 10 years later -- the only other score of 400 in the this century.

The only other score in England between Northeast's 410 and Lara's 501 is Archie MacLaren's 424 not out for Lancashire against Somerset at Taunton in 1895.

Glamorgan lead Leicestershire by 211 runs at lunch on the final day of the four-day match in division two of the County Championship.

Northeast has put on 461 runs for the sixth wicket with Chris Cooke, who was 191 not out at lunch.

Related Topics

Cricket Century Lead Durham All From

Recent Stories

2nd Test match against Sri-Lanka: Nauman will repl ..

2nd Test match against Sri-Lanka: Nauman will replace Shaheen Afridi

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan team excited for second Test against Sri ..

Pakistan team excited for second Test against Sri Lanka

21 minutes ago
 Govt, opposition likely to start talks for date of ..

Govt, opposition likely to start talks for date of next general elections

54 minutes ago
 PM welcomes deal between Ukraine, Russia allowing ..

PM welcomes deal between Ukraine, Russia allowing Kyiv to resume exports of grai ..

1 hour ago
 CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s economic dev ..

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s economic development: Moin-ul-Haque

4 hours ago
 SC allows Hamza Shahbaz to serve as trusty CM Punj ..

SC allows Hamza Shahbaz to serve as trusty CM Punjab

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.