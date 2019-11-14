UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Go Back To Baseball' - Ibrahimovic Confirms Galaxy Exit

Muhammad Rameez 59 seconds ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

'Go back to baseball' - Ibrahimovic confirms Galaxy exit

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic confirmed his departure from the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday, but gave no clue over his future plans or possible retirement.

The 38-year-old striker's departure from the Galaxy had been widely expected following the club's elimination from the Major League Soccer playoffs last month.

Ibrahimovic, who joined the Galaxy in the opening months of the 2018 campaign, announced the end of his Californian sojourn in a characteristically enigmatic post on Twitter.

"I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again," Ibrahimovic wrote. "To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome.

"The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball." The Galaxy said in a brief statement the club had parted company with Ibrahimovic by mutual agreement.

"We would like to thank Zlatan for his contributions to the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer," said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein.

"Since his arrival in 2018, Zlatan has positively influenced the sport of soccer in Los Angeles. We are grateful for his work ethic and passion. We thank Zlatan for his professionalism and immeasurable impact on the Los Angeles community and the soccer community in North America as a whole." Ibrahimovic has been strongly linked with a return to Italian club AC Milan, where he played for two seasons between 2010 and 2012, scoring 42 goals in 61 league appearances.

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber hinted last week that Ibrahimovic may make a return to Italy, telling ESPN in an interview the striker was being "recruited" by Milan.

Ibrahimovic has also reportedly been targeted by Serie A side Bologna, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

Although Ibrahimovic was unable to help Los Angeles Galaxy return to the pinnacle of Major League Soccer, the Swede has been one of the most successful foreign players ever to grace the league, scoring 53 goals in 56 regular season appearances.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Los Angeles Bologna Milan Italy May 2018 Post From Agreement AC Milan

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed to present UAE fraternity model to ..

7 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends AED 53 million on ‘ ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of Dalma Dhow Sa ..

8 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces General Command announces martyrd ..

8 hours ago

Participation of Emirati girls in National and Res ..

8 hours ago

Interior Ministry released memorandum for one-time ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.