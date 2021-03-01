Goffin wins Open Sud de France title

Second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium beat top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the Montpellier final on Sunday and captured his fifth career title

PARIS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium beat top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the Montpellier final on Sunday and captured his fifth career title.

Goffin fired 13 aces compared to seven for his opponent. "You need to fight and I'm happy that it paid off at the end," said the 30-year-old Goffin.

It was Goffin's first title since Tokyo in 2017.