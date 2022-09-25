UrduPoint.com

Golf: French Open Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 25, 2022 | 12:35 AM

Golf: French Open scores

Leading third round scores from the European Tour's French Open at Le Golf National on Saturday

Paris, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Leading third round scores from the European Tour's French Open at Le Golf National on Saturday (par 71, GBR & IRL unless stated): 201 - Rasmus Hoejgaard (DEN) 62 65 74 202 - George Coetzee (RSA) 68 66 68 203 - Thomas Pieters (BEL) 67 70 66, Paul Barjon (FRA) 65 68 70 204 - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 69 66 69, Yannik Paul (GER) 68 69 67 205 - Jamie Donaldson 66 72 67, Jordan Smith 68 70 67206 - Victor Perez (FRA) 69 69 68, Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 69 71 66, Andrew Wilson 69 71 66207 - Tom Vaillant (FRA) 68 71 68, Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 70 70 67, Scott Jamieson 69 70 68, Tom Lewis 71 69 67

Related Topics

Ita George From

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

15 minutes ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

14 minutes ago
 EU Blocking Russian Fertilizer Shipments to Africa ..

EU Blocking Russian Fertilizer Shipments to Africa - Lavrov

14 minutes ago
 2 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

2 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

45 minutes ago
 Police get two-day physical remand of Ayaz Amir's ..

Police get two-day physical remand of Ayaz Amir's son

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.