Golf: French Open scores

Leading third round scores from the European Tour's French Open at Le Golf National on Saturday

Paris, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Leading third round scores from the European Tour's French Open at Le Golf National on Saturday (par 71, GBR & IRL unless stated): 201 - Rasmus Hoejgaard (DEN) 62 65 74 202 - George Coetzee (RSA) 68 66 68 203 - Thomas Pieters (BEL) 67 70 66, Paul Barjon (FRA) 65 68 70 204 - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 69 66 69, Yannik Paul (GER) 68 69 67 205 - Jamie Donaldson 66 72 67, Jordan Smith 68 70 67206 - Victor Perez (FRA) 69 69 68, Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 69 71 66, Andrew Wilson 69 71 66207 - Tom Vaillant (FRA) 68 71 68, Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 70 70 67, Scott Jamieson 69 70 68, Tom Lewis 71 69 67