Govt Girls Degree College, Kotri To Participate In 6th Sindh College Games 2024
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 31, 2024 | 09:26 PM
Government Girls Degree College Kotri will participate in the 6th Sindh College Games 2024
HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Government Girls Degree College Kotri will participate in the 6th Sindh College Games 2024.
The announcement was made by Principal Government Girls Degree College Kotri Professor Khadija Al-Kabari while addressing the ceremony of distribution of tracksuits and kits to the players selected to participate in various sports.
On this occasion, he advised the players to show the best discipline and participate in the competitions with enthusiasm.
He praised the Director of Physical education Ayesha Erum for preparing fully for participating in the Games and reiterated her commitment to provide all possible support. Prof. Hamida Mirbahr and others were also present.
APP/nsm
