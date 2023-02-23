Grady to make Wales debut as Gatland rings changes for England match

Giant centre Mason Grady was selected to make his debut for Wales against England on Saturday as coach Warren Gatland dropped George North and Dan Biggar after two opening defeats

The week's build-up to the third round Six Nations match at Cardiff's Principality Stadium has been disrupted by threatened player strike action over contracts.

That was resolved on Wednesday through a series of compromises. Those included reducing to 25 the controversial 60-cap minimum Test selection rule for players at clubs outside of Wales, guaranteed representation at Professional Rugby board meetings and the inclusion of a solely fixed contract alongside fixed-variable hybrid contracts (80% in set wages, with 20% as bonus payments).