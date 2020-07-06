UrduPoint.com
Grant Flower Issues Apology For His Statement About Younis Khan

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:20 AM

Grant Flower issues apology for his statement about Younis Khan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has issued an apology for his 'knife to throat' statement about former Pakistan batting great and incumbent batting coach Younis Khan.

The 94-year-old Zimbabwean in an interview had claimed that Younis once held a knife to his throat when he offered him batting advice, during a tour to Australia.

"I apologise for my remarks regarding Younis Khan," Flower said as quoted by website cricflare.com.

"I gave that answer in response to a question, after the interview had finished, but I did not know that it would get so much hype in media," he added.

Flower served as Pakistan's batting coach in a tenure that started in 2014 and ended in 2019.

More Stories From Sports

