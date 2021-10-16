Greece and Spain on Friday secured their spots in the gold-medal match of the FINA Women's Junior Water Polo World Championships to be held on Saturday

JERUSALEM, Oct. 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) --:Greece and Spain on Friday secured their spots in the gold-medal match of the FINA Women's Junior Water Polo World Championships to be held on Saturday.

The championship is held at Israel's Wingate Institute Olympic swimming pool in the coastal city of Netanya.

In the first semifinal, Greece beat Hungary 13-8, after dominating most minutes of the game, leading 4-2 at the end of the first quarter, 7-3 at halftime and 11-7 after the third quarter.

Eleni Kanetidou scored a team-high 3 goals for the winners, while Kinga Peresztegi-Nagy led the Hungarians with 3 goals as well.