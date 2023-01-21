UrduPoint.com

Guardiola Criticises Man City's Lack Of Hunger For More

Muhammad Rameez Published January 21, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Guardiola criticises Man City's lack of hunger for more

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Pep Guardiola took aim at Manchester City's players and fans for a lack of hunger to retain the Premier League despite coming from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday.

City's title hopes were hanging by a thread as they trailed to two goals in three minutes from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal before half-time at the Etihad.

The champions roared back in the second period as three goals in 12 minutes from Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez turned the game around.

Mahrez then sealed the win in the final minute to move City to within five points of Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

But that did not stop Guardiola launching an astonishing attack on what he sees as complacency after winning four Premier League titles in the past five seasons.

"We gave them the first goal and then the second goal is ridiculous," said Guardiola.

"There's nothing from the stomach, from the guts and we were lucky but if we don't change we will drop points." Guardiola also called on more from the City support after his side were booed off at the break.

"They booed because we were losing," added Guardiola. "Maybe it's the same with our team, maybe we are so comfortable with winning four Premier Leagues in five years." Guardiola showed his displeasure even before kick-off as a number of key players from previous title triumphs were dropped to the bench, including Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker.

"We cannot deny how happy we are but we are far away from the team that we were," said the City boss.

"I want a reaction from all the club, not just the players. We are a happy flowers organisation. I don't want to be, I want to beat Arsenal. If we play that way, Arsenal will destroy us."

Related Topics

Attack Same All From Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in U ..

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE

16 minutes ago
 UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

2 hours ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

2 hours ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

2 hours ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.