UrduPoint.com

Guardiola Wants Sterling To Stay And Fight For Man City Future

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:28 PM

Guardiola wants Sterling to stay and fight for Man City future

Pep Guardiola says he wants Raheem Sterling to fight for his place at Manchester City after the frustrated forward admitted he "would be open" to leaving the Premier League champions

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Pep Guardiola says he wants Raheem Sterling to fight for his place at Manchester City after the frustrated forward admitted he "would be open" to leaving the Premier League champions.

England forward Sterling has been with City since 2015, when he moved from Liverpool, and has won three Premier League titles with the club.

However, the 26-year-old has made just two league starts this season, struggling with his form and fierce competition from attacking stars including Phil Foden and club record signing Jack Grealish.

Speaking at the FT business of Sport US Summit on Thursday, Sterling, who has been linked with a loan move to Barcelona, said: "If there was the opportunity to go somewhere else (for more game time), I would be open to it at this moment in time.

"As I said, football is the most important thing to me -- challenges that I have set myself from a young age and dreams as well, to play abroad." But Guardiola told reporters on Friday that he wanted Sterling to stay with City.

"Raheem is our player and will hopefully be an incredibly important player for us," he said.

"Some players want to play all the time but I can't assure them of that. Always they have to speak on the grass -- not Raheem, all of them.

"What I want from Raheem and everyone is for them to be happy." Despite his few starts, Sterling, whose deal with City runs until 2023, said he would not be running to Guardiola's office to demand more playing time.

Sterling, who starred for England at Euro 2020, could be in line for a rare start on Saturday against Burnley after City winger Ferran Torres suffered a fractured foot while playing for Spain in the Nations League.

Guardiola revealed he expects the forward to be sidelined for up to three months.

There have been reports Torres picked up his injury against Italy in the Nations League semi-final but still played against France in the final.

But Guardiola denied having any issues over how the player was handled by his national team.

"Injuries can happen here, at home, the national teams. It happens. I know the manager from Spain (Luis Enrique), he treats Ferran as best as possible," he said.

"He doesn't want him to get injured. They try to take care but sometimes it happens."City will also be without Brazil pair Ederson and Gabriel Jesus for Saturday's match after both played for their country against Uruguay on Thursday.

Guardiola said he did not know whether they would be available for the Champions League match in Bruges on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Football Injured Loan Business France Young Liverpool Barcelona Spain Italy Brazil Uruguay Euro Turkish Lira 2015 2020 All From Best Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Mainly dry weather likely to persist in most parts ..

Mainly dry weather likely to persist in most parts

1 minute ago
 Inter-Institution Naat contest at Aiwan-e-Iqbal

Inter-Institution Naat contest at Aiwan-e-Iqbal

1 minute ago
 NLI defeats GB Scouts, 6-5, to win polo championsh ..

NLI defeats GB Scouts, 6-5, to win polo championship in Gilgit

1 minute ago
 LPR Military Revokes Security Guarantees for Kiev, ..

LPR Military Revokes Security Guarantees for Kiev, Requests Release of Captured ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Ship Prevents US Navy Destroyer From Breac ..

Russian Ship Prevents US Navy Destroyer From Breaching Russian Border in Sea of ..

1 minute ago
 Kazakhstan Expects CIS Countries to Back Initiativ ..

Kazakhstan Expects CIS Countries to Back Initiative to Create UN Regional Center ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.