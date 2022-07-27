Gul optimistic for athletes to do well in CW, Islamic Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) head coach Chaudhry Mohammad Azhar Gul has pinned high hopes on the athletes to perform well in the Commonwealth and Islamic Games.

In this regard, he said AFP was holding training camp of national athletics team in preparation for international competitions, here at Jinnah Stadium of the Pakistan sports Complex.

Gul said a total of 32 players (22 male & 10 female) were participating in the camp. "Male athletes are being trained by Muhammad Ashraf and Rana Sajjad while female players were being trained by Sami Rizvi," to told APP.

He said four players including three male and one female player would represent Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games at UK beginning Thursday.

"Male players include Arshad Nadeem, Muhammad Jamshed and Shajar Abbas while female player is Anila Gulzar." Gul said seven Pakistani players, including six male and one female would also feature in the Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in Turkey from next month.

"Male players include Arshad Nadeem, Muhammad Jamshed, Shajar Abbas, Ahmed Saeed, Moeed Baloch and Muhammad Sheroz while female player is Arooj Kiran," he said and added that the team would be coached by Shafaqat Ali and Sami Rizvi.

Gul also lauded AFP President Major General (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi and his team for making commendable efforts in the promoting and encouraging the game.

