Halep still dreaming of more Slams despite first-round wobble

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Former world number one Simona Halep said she was still dreaming of more Grand Slam success Tuesday despite an error-strewn performance to reach the Australian Open second round.

The fit-again Romanian 14th seed came into the tournament full of confidence after her first title in 16 months at the Melbourne Summer Set.

But she struggled to find her groove against Poland's 102nd-ranked Magdalena Frech before banking the win 6-4, 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena to keep her hopes of a third major title alive.

"I feel good physically, I have no problems. I think I'm fit. I worked hard in the off-season," she said when asked if she could go all the way at Melbourne Park.