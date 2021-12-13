UrduPoint.com

Hamilton To Be Knighted Just Days After F1 Title Woe

Hamilton to be knighted just days after F1 title woe

Lewis Hamilton will receive his knighthood on Wednesday as the British driver comes to terms with controversially losing the Formula One world title

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton will receive his knighthood on Wednesday as the British driver comes to terms with controversially losing the Formula One world title.

Hamilton is due to attend an investiture at Windsor Castle to be honoured for services to motorsports.

The 36-year-old was given his knighthood in the New Year Honours list in 2020 following pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to approve the accolade.

Despite being one of the UK's most successful sportsmen, Hamilton, who matched Michael Schumacher's record seven world titles in 2020, had previously been overlooked.

Hamilton's knighthood was awarded in the overseas list as he relocated to Monaco in 2010.

His royal appointment comes just days after he was denied a record eighth Formula One crown.

Max Verstappen pipped the Mercedes star to the world title on Sunday after his battle with Hamilton came down to a one-lap shoot-out in Abu Dhabi.

The Red Bull driver stormed past his title rival in the closing stages of the Grand Prix season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit, having benefitted from a late safety car decision that bunched up the pack.

Mercedes are expected to appeal again after two protests they made against Verstappen's victory were rejected by stewards.

The man in their sights is race director Michael Masi and his controversial decision to withdraw the safety car for the final lap.

The appeal must be lodged within 96 hours from the moment they indicated their intention to appeal, which in this case would be 0700AEDT Friday (2000GMT Thursday).

