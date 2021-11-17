UrduPoint.com

Harbhajan Singh Announces His Team Of Tournament For T20 World Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:20 PM

Harbhajan Singh announces his team of tournament for T20 World cup

The former Indian spinner has included Shaheen Shah Afridi and Asif in his team but did not include Babar Azam despite his top position in the batsmen in T20 World Cup.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2021) Harbhajan Singh has announced his team of the tournament for the T20 World Cup, naming Pakistan's Asif Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the squad.

However, Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh did not include Babar Azam in his team.

Talking on Sportskeepa Cricket's YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh said that he had selected his team entirely on the basis of performances and how these players had performed in the T20 World cup.

"I have made my team on the basis of their performance in the T20 World Cup," said Harbhajan Singh.

The International cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Most Valuable Team of the Tournament; Babar Azam was named as the captain of the side.

Harbhajan picked the player of the tournament David Warner and Mohammad Rizwan who would also be keeping wickets. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were also named in the team.

Runners up captain Kane Williamson and Kiwi pacer Trent Boult had a wonderful tournament and were unsurprisingly also selected.

Harbhajan only included one Aussie player in his 12-man squad despite winning the T20 World Cup.

Harbhajan's Team of the Tournament

David Warner

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Kane Williamson (c)

Jos Buttler

Aiden Markram

Wanidu Hasaranga

Asif Ali

Ravindra Jadega

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Jasprit Bumrah

Trent Boult

Rashid Khan (12th Man)

