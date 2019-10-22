Haris Javed, Gufran Hadi and Raza-ul-Hasan shine with ball in National U19 three-day Tournament round four

Spinners Haris Javed and Raza-ul-Hasan stole the limelight along with pacer Gufran Hadi on day one of the fourth-round of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Tuesday

At Dring Stadium Bahawalpur, Balochistan were blown away for 134 runs on the opening day of their match against Southern Punjab. Left-arm-spinner Haris Javed enjoyed a memorable day taking seven wickets for 71 runs in 18 overs. Muhammad Junaid with 24, Ghulam Sarwar and Abu Huraira with 20 runs each were the only Balochistan batsmen to offer some resistance.

By close of play, Balochistan had roared back in the contest by taking seven Southern Punjab wickets, Southern Punjab ended the day at 68 for seven. Muhammad and Abu Huraira took two wickets each.

Northern were bowled out for 231 runs against Central Punjab in their match at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura. Pacer Gufran took five wickets as Central Punjab folded the Northern batting line-up, Mubasar Khan with 75 and Awais Abid with 56 were the main contributors. Abdul Fasih made 43 runs, Umer Eman took three wickets for 17 runs with his left-arm-spin.

Central Punjab ended the day at 29 for one in their first innings.

At Karachi’s State Bank Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 180 runs in their first innings against Sindh.

Leg-spinner Raza-ul-Hasan took four wickets for 42 runs while Arish Ali Khan took three wickets for 42 runs.

Sindh made a good start to their first innings and ended the day at 122 for one in 40 overs. Mubashir Nawaz fell for 60, his opening partner Taha Mahmood is batting on 39 with Kashif Ali who is 19 not out.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan U19 v Southern Punjab U19, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

Balochistan U19 134 all-out, 43 overs (Muhammad Junaid 24; Haris Javed 7-71)

Southern Punjab U19 68-7, 50 overs (Basit Ali 48; Muhammad 2-7, Abu Huraira 2-22)

Northern U19 v Central Punjab U19, Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura

Northern U19 231 all-out, 80.4 overs (Mubasar Khan 75, Awais Abid 56, Abdul Fasih 43; Gufran Hadi 5-42, Umer Eman 3-17)

Central Punjab U19 29-1, 5 overs (Faizan Saleem 1-7)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 v SindhU19, State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 180 all-out, 56.2 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 69, Salman Khan jr 59; Raza ul Hasan 4-42, Arish Ali Khan 3-42)

Sindh U19 122-1, 40 overs (Mubashir Nawaz 60, Taha Mahmood 39 not out)