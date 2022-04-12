Hasan Ali excited to share dressing room with Anderson

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali is set to pick England veteran Jimmy Anderson's brains on the art of swinging the ball during his stint with Lancashire in county cricket.

Hasan is set to play for Lancashire in six County Championship games as an overseas player in the upcoming season of England's first-class competition.

The Pakistan paceman, currently No.15 in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers, said he was "very excited" to share the dressing room with Anderson, the third-highest wicket-taker in Test history.

"I'm very excited and looking forward to sharing the dressing room with their players; obviously we have Jimmy bhai, Jimmy Anderson, so I'm very happy and very excited," Hasan was quoted as saying by prominent cricket website ESPNcricinfo.

Hasan added that he'd never interacted with Anderson before, but would now be picking his brains whenever he could.

"Honestly, I never spoke with him before. But now I'm going to have a lot of questions to ask him. I'm going to disturb him," he said.

"We know he's a great bowler. He swings the ball both ways. I'm going to learn how he swings the ball both ways, especially the cross-seam ball. I'm going to learn it."