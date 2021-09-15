UrduPoint.com

Hasan Ali Is Disappointed Over Misbah, Waqar 's Decisions

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 05:14 PM

Hasan Ali is disappointed over Misbah, Waqar 's decisions

The pacer says stepping away is the personal decision of both Misbah ul Haq and Waqar Younis and he does not want to go into details but  resignations ahead of T20 World Cup have disappointed him.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/Pakistaan Point News-Sept 15th, 2021) Hasan Ali, the right-hand pacer, is unhappy over sudden resignations of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

Both the coaches resigned from their coaching roles at the moment when the team needed them ahead of T20 World Cup.

Talking to the reporters, Hasan Ali said that resignations were the personal matters of both Misbah Ul Haq and Waqar Younis but it was not ideal for them before T20 World Cup.

“I was disappointed, to be honest, as they left just before the T20 World Cup. It was their personal decision so I don’t want to go into details but yes it was disappointing,” said Hassan Ali.

He also said, “Wicki Bhai is great inspiration for me and I started bowling after watching him. Therefore, it was an honor for me to share the dressing room with him and learn as much as I could. And, I wish both of them the best of luck for their future endeavors,”

The pacer thought that all the teams were equally competent once they entered the ground.

“You can’t take any time lightly. I believe that every team is equal when you go into the ground,” he said.

He said, “We are working hard and getting prepared for the upcoming series and I am optimistic that we manage to pull off a series victory against them,”.

When asked about T20World Cup squad, he refused to comment, saying that it was no his domain.

“It’s not my domain to comment on the team’s selection. Selectors must have selected the team according to the requirement,” he stated.

Talking about their match against India, the pacer said they always want to win the match against India just like their fans.

“I can only say that believe in this team as these players keep the ability to win matches for Pakistan any day,” he maintained.

