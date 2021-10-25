HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classic headline list of 32 sports events in Dubai this week

Focus on Hatta as UCI HERO Hatta Dubai returns for its second season on Friday with cyclists from more than 40 countries on the start line

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021) UCI HERO Dubai Hatta, the only Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) mountain bike race in the Arabian Peninsula, the Dubai Muscle Show, and the Ladies European Tour’s Dubai Moonlight Classic golf tournament headline a blockbuster list of 32 sports events taking place in Dubai this week, including the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Twenty20 World Cup where two of cricket’s oldest foes, Australia and England, square-off at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Five of these 32 events are international – the fifth being the American Swimming Coaches Association’s first 1st Middle East Swimming Coaches Conference, which is taking place at Hamdan Sports Complex.

The month-long 30x30 Dubai Fitness Challenge will also kick off this week, on October 29, with various activities taking place around the Emirate - in schools, beaches and parks, in different communities, and community and fitness centres.

Organised by HBG Events in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Muscle Show will take place from October 28-30 at Dubai World Trade Center, bringing together some of the biggest names from the world of bodybuilding and fitness.

The most successful Arab bodybuilder in history, Egypt’s Mamdouh Elssbiay, popularly known as Big Ramy, will return to Dubai on a high, having successfully defended his Mr Olympia title. Joining him at the Show will be the legendary eight time Mr Olympia, Ronnie Coleman, six time Mr Olympia, Dorian Yates, and Flex Lewis, who is the only person to win the Mr Olympia 212 category a record seven consecutive times. The Show’s stellar line up also includes bodybuilder and fitness model Ulisses Jr and IFBB NY Pro Wellness Champion, Yarishna Ayala.

Dubai Muscle Show will also host three days of Strongman competitions, as well as the Team Nogueira Future Champions, which will see fighters competing in boxing, Muay Thai and MMA. New products from Undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov will also be presented at the show.

HERO Dubai Hatta

The second edition of the HERO Dubai Hatta, taking place on October 29 at the Hatta MTB Trail Centre, will feature cyclists from more than 40 countries, including the sport’s biggest stars like current World Champions, Ramona Forchini and Leonardo Paez, and Ariane Lüthi, Martin Stosek, Kristian Hynek, Katazina Sosna, Andreas Seewald, and Urs Huber.

A high-octane sport event, HERO Dubai Hatta offers participants an opportunity to compete in an exclusive location, immersed in the desert’s unique atmosphere. Supported by Dubai Sports Council, the race further boosts Dubai’s and Hatta’s rising profile as a venue for international cycling and mountain bike races. The race also supports the overall plan to develop Hatta and enhance its appeal as a world-class tourist and sports destination.

Dubai Sports Council is keen to organise international events in Hatta to increase awareness of the area’s natural beauty, biodiversity and picturesque mountain environment as well as encourage a culture of sports.

Dubai Moonlight Classic

Meanwhile, superstar Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn will line up alongside compatriot Atthaya Thitikul, Europe’s victorious Solheim Cup skipper Catriona Matthew and English legend Dame Laura Davies in a star-studded field, competing under the floodlights at the 15th Dubai Moonlight Classic presented by EGA - the only night tournament in world golf.

Former world No1 Ariya, and elder sibling Moriya will take to the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club from October 27-29, alongside Thitikul, a two-time winner on the 2021 Ladies European Tour (LET), Scottish star Matthew, a six-time LET career winner, and Davies, a four-time Major champion.

After Covid-19 safety precautions ensured the 2020 Dubai Moonlight Classic was played behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble, the 2021 tournament returns with fans at the centre of action on- and off-course on Thursday and Friday. Entry is free for all.

The Dubai International Stadium, meanwhile, will host four ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches this week: South Africa vs West Indies on Tuesday afternoon, Australia vs Sri Lanka on Thursday evening, the potentially exciting match between South Asian neighbours Afghanistan and Pakistan on Friday evening, and then the mouth-watering duel between Ashes rivals Australia and England on Saturday evening.

Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports

The 9th Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament will also start this week with the Bowling competition at Dubai Bowling Centre on October 26. The badminton competition will then start at Al Nasr Club from October 27, continuing until October 31, while the CrossFit championship will take place on October 29 at Max & Aegle in Nad Al Sheba.

The other sports events taking place in Dubai this week are the GEC Tech+ Championship 2021, the IT industry’s first corporate multi-sports challenge, which has attracted more than 3,000 participants; the Ultimate Race Night in Dubai International Academy Al Barsha (Oct 28); Ladies Charity Cup Polo (Oct 29) at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club; 29 Ekim Tennis Bulusmasi (Oct 29-30) at Athletic Kings Tennis Club in Al Manara; 30x30 Air Badminton activation in Dubai Design District (Oct 29-Nov 27); Community Sports Fest in Kent College, Nad Al Sheba (Oct 29); CrossFit Fly High Juniors at Fly High Fitness in DIP (Oct 29); Jeepers Pink Drive at Heart Lake, Al Qudra (Oct 29); Kartdrome Endurance Championship Round 3 (Oct 29) in Dubai Outdoor Kartdrome; Medilympics Community Sports 2021 in Al Salam Community School in Al Qusais (Oct 29); Pink Party Fitness at Mirdif’s Star International School (Oct 29); the Polo Cup 2021 (Oct 29-Nov 5) at Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club; the Spartan Deka Fitness Challenge (Oct 29-30) in Central Park Towers, DIFC; Sport Rounds Brace Cup football tournament for Under-7, U-8, U-9 at Nord Anglia School (Oct 29); Tough to Win Badminton Tournament in Rashidya’s Bright Learner Private School (Oct 29); Waterfront Market Dragon Boat Race in Waterfront Market, Deira (Oct 29-30); Cancer Awareness Walk in Al Barsha Park (Oct 29); Yu Fu Lai Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021 (Oct 29-Nov 27) in Yu Fu Lai Sports, Warsan; Pinktober Walk (Oct 30) on Palm Jumeirah, near W and Aloft hotels; Spinneys Dubai 92 Build-Up Ride on Al Qudra Cycle Track (Oct 30); the Bold Pink Talk (Oct 30) at the Outdoor Promenade, Zone D Gate Avenue, on Sheikh Zayed Road; the Desert Road Run (Oct 30) at The Sevens Stadium; and the Halloween Run (Oct 30) at Dubai Festival City.