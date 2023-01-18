Holding of Annual Sports Festival of Minhaj University welcome sign: SBP DG

UrduPoint.com

Sports Board Punjab Director General Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that holding of annual sports festival of Minhaj University was a welcome sign for the promotion of sports

He said this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony during his visit to Minhaj University here on Wednesday.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, who was the chief guest at prize distribution ceremony, distributed medals and certificates among the winners of Minhaj University Annual Sports Festival 2023.

He also congratulated Minhaj University administration for organizing the Annual Sports Festival 2023 quite successfully.

Vice Chancellor Minhaj University, former Deputy Naval Chief Sajid Mehmood Shahzad, Director Public Relations Shahzad Rasool, former manager national cricket team Azhar Zaidi, SBP Chief Sports consultant Hafeez Bhatti, deputy secretary information Abdul Hafeez, In-charge E-Library Asif Bilal, PRO SBP Abdul Rauf and a large number of athletes and sports personalities were also present on the occasion.

Athletes of 50 departments of Minhaj University participated in 25 game disciplines during the largely attended competitions of 9-day Annual Minhaj Sports Festival 2023 held from January 10 to 18, 2023.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, the SBP DG said that the Olympic Dream Talent Hunt Programme of Sports Board Punjab was in progress across the province. "The trials of one million children are being taken in the Olympic Dream Talent Hunt Programme in all schools of the province," he added.

He further said: "We are quite hopeful that these players will win medals for the country in future." "Sports Board Punjab has established various sports academies where qualified coaches are imparting modern training to young talented players," he added.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that Sports Board Punjab was tracing fresh talent in several games including cricket. "We have also signed various MoUs with different departments and organisations for the development of sports culture in the province," he maintained.

The SBP Director General also had a brief meeting with President of Minhaj-ul-QuranInternational (MQI) Dr Hussain Mohiuddin Qadri and discussed on the promotion ofsports culture.

