Toulouse, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Toulouse's Australian playmaker Zack Holmes will likely not be fit in time for Saturday's European Champions Cup final against La Rochelle, according to coach Ugo Mola.

Holmes, who played for La Rochelle before joining Toulouse, picked up a groin injury in the Top 14 defeat by Bayonne last weekend.

"His chances are really slim," Mola said, adding that a decision would be taken Thursday before the team leaves for London, with the final to be played at Twickenham.

A potential absence of Holmes would be a blow for Toulouse, whose backline has been decimated by injury.

The 30-year-old fly-half has himself been filling in at outside centre following teammate Sofiane Guitoune's serious knee injury.

Should Holmes not be available, his place will likely be taken by Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia, with wingers Yoann Huget (achilles tendon) and Arthur Bonneval (hand) and centre Lucas Tauzin (rehabilitation) all also out.

A second Argentine centre, Santiago Chocobares, is ineligible for European action.