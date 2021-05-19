UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Holmes Likely To Miss Toulouse's European Cup Final

Muhammad Rameez 18 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:32 PM

Holmes likely to miss Toulouse's European Cup final

Toulouse's Australian playmaker Zack Holmes will likely not be fit in time for Saturday's European Champions Cup final against La Rochelle, according to coach Ugo Mola

Toulouse, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Toulouse's Australian playmaker Zack Holmes will likely not be fit in time for Saturday's European Champions Cup final against La Rochelle, according to coach Ugo Mola.

Holmes, who played for La Rochelle before joining Toulouse, picked up a groin injury in the Top 14 defeat by Bayonne last weekend.

"His chances are really slim," Mola said, adding that a decision would be taken Thursday before the team leaves for London, with the final to be played at Twickenham.

A potential absence of Holmes would be a blow for Toulouse, whose backline has been decimated by injury.

The 30-year-old fly-half has himself been filling in at outside centre following teammate Sofiane Guitoune's serious knee injury.

Should Holmes not be available, his place will likely be taken by Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia, with wingers Yoann Huget (achilles tendon) and Arthur Bonneval (hand) and centre Lucas Tauzin (rehabilitation) all also out.

A second Argentine centre, Santiago Chocobares, is ineligible for European action.

Related Topics

London Santiago Toulouse La Rochelle Argentina All Top Slim Coach

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei highlights importance of drafti ..

35 minutes ago

Palms Sports signs AED7 million contract to train ..

35 minutes ago

Biden Told Netanyahu He Expects 'Significant De-Es ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Exported $20Bln Worth of Helicopters in Pas ..

2 minutes ago

Russia May Cut Number of Satellites in National Ve ..

2 minutes ago

White House Says Nord Stream 2 'Bad Deal' When Ask ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.