Hush Puppies Junior National Tennis Championship 2021: Hasheesh faces Faizan in final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Hasheesh Kumar will face Faizan Fayyaz in the Hush Puppies Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 boys U-18 final to be played tomorrow (Saturday) at PLTA Courts.

In the boys U -18 Semifinals, Faizan Fayyaz played well against Uzair Khan and won the encounter by 7-5, 6-2 while Hasheesh Kumar brushed aside Hamid Israr by 6-4, 6-2. Hasheesh will also feature in boys U -18 doubles final, where he, along with Mahatir Muhammad, will face the pair of Hamid Israr and Zalan Khan. In the first U-18 doubles semifinal, Hasheesh/Mahatir overpowered Bilal Asim/Faizan Fayyaz 4-1, 4-1 while Hamid Israr/Zalan Khan defeated Farman Shakeel/Nalain Abbas 5-3, 4-2 in the second semifinal.

Shimza Durab and Natalia Zaman set girls U-18 final clash against each other by winning their respective semifinals. In the first semifinal, Shimza outpaced Amna Ali Qayyum 6-0, 6-4 while Natalia outsmarted Ashtafila Arif 6-1, 6-0 in the second semifinal.

In the boys U-14 semifinals, Ahtesham Humaym beat Haider Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-0 while Asad Zaman defeated Husnain Ali Rizwan 5-3, 4-1. In the U-12 semifinals, Haniya Minhas outscored Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-0 while Hamza Roman beat Omer Jawad 5-3, 4-2.

In the boys/girls U-12 doubles semifinals, Ismail/Omer had to struggle hard to beat the spirited pair of Hamza and Zohaib Afzal Malik 2-4, 4-0, 10-8 while Abubakar Talha/Haniya Minhas comfortably downed the pair of Ameer Mazari and Sameer Zaman 4-1, 4-1. In U-10 final, Abdur Rehman bin Mohammed Sohail of AAA Associates will take on her younger sister Hajra Sohail.

The finals will be played tomorrow (Saturday) at 03:30 pm. Hush Puppies MD Muhammad Qasim will grace the finals as chief guest and distribute prizes among the position holders. Other notables to be present on the occasion will be PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), players and their families and tennis enthusiasts.