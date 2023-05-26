UrduPoint.com

ICC World Test C'ship Winner To Bag $1.6 Mln Prize Money

Muhammad Rameez Published May 26, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ICC World Test C'ship winner to bag $1.6 mln prize money

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Australia-India ICC World Test Championship final 2023 winner would collect major prize money amounting to $1.6 million as prize money.

The losing finalists would also pocket $800,000. The championship decider will be played at The Oval, London from 7 to 11 June with 12 June the reserve day, said a press release.

The tournament prize money was the same as that for the inaugural edition of the championship – ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 – a total purse of $3.8 million.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side were rewarded with $1.6 million besides the glittering Mace in Southampton two years ago courtesy an eight-wicket win over India in the six-day final.

All nine ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 participants would get a share in the $3.8 million purse. South Africa have earned $450,000 by finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings.

England who made a late resurgence in the two-year cycle with an aggressive playing style, ended up fourth on the table – a reward of $350,000.

Sri Lanka, who were in the running for a place in the final before their series defeat in New Zealand, dropped down to the fifth spot. Their prize money share was $200,000.

Sixth-placed New Zealand, seventh-placed Pakistan, eighth-placed West Indies and ninth-placed Bangladesh will be given $100,000 each.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World ICC Bangladesh London Same Southampton South Africa The Oval Money June From Share Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

â€˜No plans to travel abroad,â€™: Imran Khan react ..

â€˜No plans to travel abroad,â€™: Imran Khan reacts to govtâ€™s decision to plac ..

57 minutes ago
 SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Lea ..

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 UN peacekeepers â€˜a beacon of hope and protection ..

UN peacekeepers â€˜a beacon of hope and protectionâ€™: AntÃ³nio Guterres

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.