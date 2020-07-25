UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imam-ul-Haq Is Fit For Batting: PCB

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:15 PM

Imam-ul-Haq is fit for batting: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that the team doctor has declared Imam-ul-Haq fit for batting.

DERBY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2020) Imam-ul-Haq was declared fit to bat by the team doctor here on Saturday.

The left-handed batsman took part in warm-up session prior to the start of the second day's play. The team doctor also declared him fit for batting.

Yesterday, PCB Whites' Imam was hit on his left-hand while batting against PCB Greens' Naseem Shah on day-one of the match.

Related Topics

PCB Doctor Imam-ul-Haq

Recent Stories

PML-N leader approaches KP Chief secy for action o ..

55 seconds ago

SEWA implements 5 strategic water lines

6 minutes ago

No power load-shedding during Eid holidays across ..

1 minute ago

Tobas in Cholistan filled to brim after recent rai ..

1 minute ago

Anti-dengue surveillance reviewed

1 minute ago

Distt admin evolves SOPs for Eid-ul-Azha

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.