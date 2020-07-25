Imam-ul-Haq Is Fit For Batting: PCB
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:15 PM
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that the team doctor has declared Imam-ul-Haq fit for batting.
DERBY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2020) Imam-ul-Haq was declared fit to bat by the team doctor here on Saturday.
The left-handed batsman took part in warm-up session prior to the start of the second day's play. The team doctor also declared him fit for batting.
Yesterday, PCB Whites' Imam was hit on his left-hand while batting against PCB Greens' Naseem Shah on day-one of the match.