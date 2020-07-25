Imam-ul-Haq is fit for batting: PCB

(@fidahassanain)

DERBY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2020) Imam-ul-Haq was declared fit to bat by the team doctor here on Saturday.

The left-handed batsman took part in warm-up session prior to the start of the second day's play. The team doctor also declared him fit for batting.

Yesterday, PCB Whites' Imam was hit on his left-hand while batting against PCB Greens' Naseem Shah on day-one of the match.