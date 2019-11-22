In the backdrop of the decision of the Independent Tribunal of the ITF, UK, upholding the decision of the Davis Cup Committee, of 4 November, on the appeal by the PTF challenging the DC Committee's decision, the senior players of the national team, decided not to play the tie against India at a neutral venue, due the unfair and high-handed behavior displayed by the Indian team to avoid coming to Islamabad despite the many other international teams and celebrities having visited during earlier weeks

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019) In the backdrop of the decision of the Independent Tribunal of the ITF, UK, upholding the decision of the Davis Cup Committee, of 4 November, on the appeal by the PTF challenging the DC Committee's decision, the senior players of the national team, decided not to play the tie against India at a neutral venue, due the unfair and high-handed behavior displayed by the Indian team to avoid coming to Islamabad despite the many other international teams and celebrities having visited during earlier weeks.

Respecting and supporting the stand of the senior players, yet obliged to participate in the Davis Cup as a member of the ITF, the President of the PTF, Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan, directed the PTF Exec Committee to nominate three best juniors, and a couple of the best young transition players, with an eye on their potentially being top Pak players in the next 2 to 3 years, to select a 3 member team to play the tie, now to be held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on 29 and 30 Nov, with both Pakistan and India being visiting nations, so Pakistan retaining the choice of Home Tie for the next time the 2 countries play one another.

Of the names submitted, and after reviewing all criteria, the President and the Exec Committee selected the 2 top juniors of the country and the best transition player to make the team. Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, Shoaib Khan, and Yousaf Khan Khalil were selected to represent Pakistan in the tie.

It is pertinent to mention that not only will this allow our best future players the exposure and experience at the highest level of world tennis, it would also send the desired message to the Indian team of what we think of their deplorable behavior!

The PTF President, while expressing serious disappointment on the behavior of the AITA, wished the best to the team of youngsters, advising them to make most of the experience without worrying about winning or losing to the top players India will be fielding.

Given the sensitive nature of the tie, the President has nominated the Secretary of the PTF, Mr. Gul Rehman, to accompany the team as the Manager.