India Asked To Bat By Afghanistan In Must-win T20 World Cup Game

Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:35 PM

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to field against India in a crucial clash for both teams in the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday

The Afghans, who are second behind Group 2 leaders Pakistan and dream of making the semi-finals, have one change with Sharafuddin Ashraf coming in for the retired Asghar Afghan.

"We always prepare for both (bat or field first), but today we'll bowl first because of the dew," said Nabi. "We'll play normal cricket and go and enjoy." India, who have lost both their group matches, need to win their remaining three matches and depend on other teams to have any chance of making their semi-finals.

"Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one," said India skipper Virat Kohli.

"Having said that there's still a chance. We as a team will try to play positive cricket. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be." Fit-again batsman Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin make the XI in place of Ishan Kishan and Varun Chakravarthy.

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

