India need 69 in last hour to win Australia Test series

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :India need 69 runs off the last 15 overs with six wickets in hand to win the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba on Tuesday.

At the final drinks break, India were 259 for four, with Rishabh Pant on 51 and Mayank Agarwal nine, chasing 328.

The highest successful run chase at the Gabba is 236 for seven, which Australia scored to beat the West Indies in 1951.