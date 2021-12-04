UrduPoint.com

India V New Zealand Second Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 05:50 PM

India v New Zealand second Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on Saturday

Mumbai, Dec 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on Saturday: India 1st innings (overnight 221-4, M.

Agarwal 120, W. Saha 25; Patel 4-73) M. Agarwal c Blundell b Ajaz 150 S. Gill c Taylor b Ajaz 44 C. Pujara b Ajaz 0 V. Kohli lbw b Ajaz 0 S. Iyer c Blundell b Ajaz 18 W. Saha lbw Ajaz 27 R. Ashwin b Ajaz 0 A.

Patel lbw b Ajaz 52 J. Yadav c Ravindra b Ajaz 12 U. Yadav not out 0 M. Siraj c Ravindra b Ajaz 4 Extras (b13, lb5) 18 Total (all out, 109.5 overs) 325 Fall of wickets: 1-80 (Gill), 2-80 (Pujara), 3-80 (Kohli), 4-160 (Iyer), 5-224 (Saha), 6-224 (Ashwin), 7-291 (Agarwal), 8-316 (Axar), 9-321 (Jayant Yadav, 109.2 ov), 10-325 (Siraj) Bowling: Southee 22-6-43-0, Jamieson 12-3-36-0, Patel 47.5-12-119-10, Somerville 19-0-80-0, Ravindra 4-0-20-0, Mitchell 5-3-9-0 New Zealand 1st innings T.

Latham c Iyer b Siraj 10 W. Young c Kohli b Siraj 4 D. Mitchell lbw b Patel 8 R.

Taylor b Siraj 1 H. Nicholls b Ashwin 7 T. Blundell c Pujara b Ashwin 8 R. Ravindra c Kohli b J. Yadav 4 K. Jamieson c Iyer b Patel 17 T.

Southee c sub (SA Yadav) b Ashwin 0 W. Somerville c Siraj b Ashwin 0 A. Patel not out 0 Extras (lb1, nb2) 3 Total (all out, 28.1 overs) 62 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Young), 2-15 (Latham), 3-17 (Taylor), 4-27 (Mitchell), 5-31 (Nicholls), 6-38 (Ravindra), 7-53 (Blundell), 8-53 (Southee), 9-62 (Somerville), 10-62 (Jamieson) Bowling: Umesh 5-2-7-0, Siraj 4-0-19-3, Axar 9.1-3-14-2, Ashwin 8-2-8-4 (nb1), Jayant 2-0-13-1 (nb1) India 2nd innings M.

Agarwal not out 38 C. Pujara not out 29 Extras (lb2) 2 Total (no loss, 21 overs) 69 Yet to bat: S. Gill, V. Kohli, S. Iyer, J. Yadav, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, A. Patel, M. Siraj, U. Yadav Bowling: Southee 5-0-14-0, Ajaz 9-1-35-0, Jamieson 4-2-5-0, Somerville 2-0-9-0, Ravindra 1-0-4-0 Toss: India Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)tv Umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

