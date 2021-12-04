India v New Zealand second Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on Saturday

Agarwal 120, W. Saha 25; Patel 4-73) M. Agarwal c Blundell b Ajaz 150 S. Gill c Taylor b Ajaz 44 C. Pujara b Ajaz 0 V. Kohli lbw b Ajaz 0 S. Iyer c Blundell b Ajaz 18 W. Saha lbw Ajaz 27 R. Ashwin b Ajaz 0 A.

Patel lbw b Ajaz 52 J. Yadav c Ravindra b Ajaz 12 U. Yadav not out 0 M. Siraj c Ravindra b Ajaz 4 Extras (b13, lb5) 18 Total (all out, 109.5 overs) 325 Fall of wickets: 1-80 (Gill), 2-80 (Pujara), 3-80 (Kohli), 4-160 (Iyer), 5-224 (Saha), 6-224 (Ashwin), 7-291 (Agarwal), 8-316 (Axar), 9-321 (Jayant Yadav, 109.2 ov), 10-325 (Siraj) Bowling: Southee 22-6-43-0, Jamieson 12-3-36-0, Patel 47.5-12-119-10, Somerville 19-0-80-0, Ravindra 4-0-20-0, Mitchell 5-3-9-0 New Zealand 1st innings T.

Latham c Iyer b Siraj 10 W. Young c Kohli b Siraj 4 D. Mitchell lbw b Patel 8 R.

Taylor b Siraj 1 H. Nicholls b Ashwin 7 T. Blundell c Pujara b Ashwin 8 R. Ravindra c Kohli b J. Yadav 4 K. Jamieson c Iyer b Patel 17 T.

Southee c sub (SA Yadav) b Ashwin 0 W. Somerville c Siraj b Ashwin 0 A. Patel not out 0 Extras (lb1, nb2) 3 Total (all out, 28.1 overs) 62 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Young), 2-15 (Latham), 3-17 (Taylor), 4-27 (Mitchell), 5-31 (Nicholls), 6-38 (Ravindra), 7-53 (Blundell), 8-53 (Southee), 9-62 (Somerville), 10-62 (Jamieson) Bowling: Umesh 5-2-7-0, Siraj 4-0-19-3, Axar 9.1-3-14-2, Ashwin 8-2-8-4 (nb1), Jayant 2-0-13-1 (nb1) India 2nd innings M.

Agarwal not out 38 C. Pujara not out 29 Extras (lb2) 2 Total (no loss, 21 overs) 69 Yet to bat: S. Gill, V. Kohli, S. Iyer, J. Yadav, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, A. Patel, M. Siraj, U. Yadav Bowling: Southee 5-0-14-0, Ajaz 9-1-35-0, Jamieson 4-2-5-0, Somerville 2-0-9-0, Ravindra 1-0-4-0 Toss: India Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)tv Umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)