India WC dream shattered as New Zealand wins by 18 runs

Manchester (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) : New Zealand recorded a stunning 18-run victory over India in a sensational match to qualify for the final second time in a row in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 here at Old Trafford on Wednesday.New Zealand, beaten in the 2015 final by Australia, were restricted to just 239-8 after completing their 50 overs a day later than expected following the suspension of play due to rain on Tuesday.

But Kane Williamson's side bowled superbly to rock, with three top-order wickets from paceman Matthew Henry proving the key contribution in dismissing the pre-tournament favourites for 221.India were chasing 240, not a difficult target for the two-time champions, but New Zealand bowlers did a commendable job to get rid off the three top order batsmen for just five runs on the board.

Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, and captain Virat Kohli all went for one run each. The Black Caps will play hosts England or holders Australia in Sunday's title match at Lords.New Zealand on Wednesday set a 239 run target for India in the World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford, where persistent rain led to a premature end to play on Tuesday and the need to use a reserve day set aside by organisers.

The Kiwis resumed the match on 211-5 with 3.5 overs remaining.

New Zealand wrapped up their innings on the second day of play at 239-8. The final overs were bowled by pacemen Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, who on Tuesday helped to tie down New Zealand's batsmen with disciplined bowling on a sluggish pitch.

Kumar picked up two wickets today while Bumrah took the wicket of Ross Taylor.It is forecast to be cloudy again in Manchester, making batting conditions difficult. There could also be more rain.

India have to bat at least 20 overs to achieve a result one way or the other. If there is no result, India will advance because they finished higher in the group standings. While India topped the group standings, New Zealand were fourth. England and Australia meet in the second semifinal at Edgbaston on Thursday. The final is at Lord's on Sunday.