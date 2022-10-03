UrduPoint.com

Indian Speedster Bumrah Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 03, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Indian speedster Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Monday ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia starting later this month with a back injury, the country's cricket board said

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Monday ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia starting later this month with a back injury, the country's cricket board said.

"The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said.

"The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon," the BCCI statement said.

Bumrah, 28, was forced out of the ongoing T20 series against South Africa after he complained of back pain ahead of the opening match.

It is a second injury blow for heavyweights India, who begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja failed to make the World Cup squad due to a knee injury that made him pull out of the Asia Cup midway through the tournament.

