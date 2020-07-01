New Delhi, July 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :India's Shashank Manohar Wednesday stepped down as chairman of the International Cricket Council after four years in office.

The 62-year-old successfully spearheaded efforts to restructure the ICC while in office, curbing the dominance of Australia, India and England -- cricket's three wealthiest nations.

He became the ICC's first independent chairman in 2016 and was elected unopposed for a second term two years later but last year said he was ready to step down.

"On behalf of the ICC Board and staff and the whole cricket family, I would like to thank Shashank for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport," the council's chief executive Manu Sawhney said.

"We wish him and his family all the very best for the future." Deputy chairman Imran Khwaja will take over until a successor is elected, the ICC said in a statement.

The ICC board is expected to approve the election framework in the next week, with reports that former India captain Sourav Ganguly is considering the job.

South African director of cricket Graeme Smith has backed fellow former test captain Ganguly, who heads the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).