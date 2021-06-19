UrduPoint.com
 India’s Top Athlete Milkha Singh” Passes Away

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:12 PM

 India’s top athlete Milkha Singh” passes away  

Milkha Singh who was also known as “flying Sikh” died due to COVID-19 complication just days after death of his wife former India volleyball Captain Nirmal Kaur.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2021) Milkha Singh who was nicknamed as “Flying Sikh”, passed away on Friday.

He was 9.

Milkha Singh was one of the famous olympions in India.

Expressing sorrow over death of Milkha Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country lost a clossal sportsperson.

Sprint great singh ran at three successive Olympic Games and finished fourth in the 400 metres in Rome in 1960 when the first four home all ran faster than the previous world record.

Sindh died of COVID-19 days after his wife Nirmal Kaur died due to the similar reasons. She was former India volleyball captain.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: “In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians,”.

He also said: “His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away.

He further wrote: “I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world,”.

Sindh remained a popular figure in India and inspired a biopic titled “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" (Run, Milkha, Run) which was released in 2013.

His life story as two-time Asian Games champion and also Common wealth chapion was sold to the filmmaker for a cut-price one rupee in 1958 with an aim that it would inspire the youth of India.

