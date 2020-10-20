UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Expects To Hold FIFA U20 World Cup In 2021

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Indonesia expects to go ahead with the biennial FIFA U20 World Cup, in May and June 2021, the country's president Joko Widodo said

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Indonesia expects to go ahead with the biennial FIFA U20 World Cup, in May and June 2021, the country's president Joko Widodo said.

"We have to make sure that Indonesia has prepared strict health protocols, so it is very safe to visit and serve as a venue for the 2021 U20 (World Cup). This is the most important," Joko Widodo said in a video cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the head of state asked for reports from the Indonesian Football Association about technical preparations of the Indonesian national team which would compete in the event next year.

In addition, the president and relevant authorities discussed the readiness of the main sports stadiums for the forthcoming event in six provinces, namely the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, South Sumatra, West Java, Central Java, East Java and Bali.

In support of the holding of the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup, Widodo has issued a presidential instruction ordering relevant ministers and authorities to implement coordinated and integrated measures in holding the upcoming event.

The president has also signed a presidential decision on the setting up of the Indonesia FIFA U20 World Cup Organizing Committee.

