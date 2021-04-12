UrduPoint.com
Innsbruck, Turin Join Madrid As Davis Cup Finals Hosts

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 04:25 PM

The 2021 Davis Cup Finals will be held in three cities, with Innsbruck and Turin joining Madrid as hosts, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The 2021 Davis Cup Finals will be held in three cities, with Innsbruck and Turin joining Madrid as hosts, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Monday.

The competition was reformed in 2019, with Rafael Nadal's Spain winning the 18-team competition in Madrid, but scheduling issues resulted in a number of late finishes and poor attendances at some matches.

The ITF said Madrid, Austrian city Innsbruck and Turin in Italy would host two of the six groups each, with the latter two both staging one quarter-final.

The Spanish capital will host two last-eight ties, the semi-finals and the final.

The finals will run from November 25 to December 5.

"It was important to find two European cities that were well connected to Madrid, with similar playing conditions, to provide a smooth transition for players travelling from other venues," said tournament director Albert Costa.

"With confirmation of the three venues, we are already working hard to offer the best possible event in 2021."The 2019 finals were the first in a single-city format under a deal between the ITF and Kosmos, an investment group headed by football player Gerard Pique, which is financing the event.

The 2020 tournament was called off due to complications posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

