UrduPoint.com

Inter-Hostels Sports Week-2021 Of UET Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Inter-Hostels Sports Week-2021 of UET begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The inaugural ceremony of Inter-Hostels Sports Week 2021 was held here Tuesday at Hostel 8 of University of Engineering and Technology.

Sports Week has been organized by Dr. Afzal Khan, Provost Professor of Engineering University in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports which will continue for a week.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain and Senior Dean Prof. Dr. Sehar Noor in their speeches on the occasion said that UET is committed to provide all possible facilities to the students in the university and hostels within its limited resources.

He urged the students to take full advantage of such opportunities and participate in sports competitions as sports are an important part of our lives which enhances the extraordinary abilities of character and physical abilities and thereby strengthens mental development.

He paid tributes to Provost for organizing Inter-Hostels Sports Week and urged to continue organizing sports competitions in future as sports along with studies is essential for the mental and physical development of students.

Provost Prof. Dr. Afzal Khan on the occasion thanked the University Administration and Director Sports Muhammad Ali for their support for Sports Week and appreciated the efforts of the organizers for the best arrangements.

He said that as a provost he has always tried to provide opportunities to the students to participate in sports as well as study in hostels besides other facilities.

Prof. Dr. Misbahullah, Treasurer, Dr. Rashid Nawaz, Director Admission, Dr. Hameedullah, Director Undergraduate Studies, Dr. Nasir Ahmed, Chairman, Department of Computer Systems Engineering, Dr. Abdul Shakoor, Chief Proctor and other senior faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Related Topics

Sports Rashid Nasir Muhammad Ali Afzal Khan University Of Engineering And Technology All Best

Recent Stories

PM bars ministers from going abroad without intima ..

PM bars ministers from going abroad without intimation

3 minutes ago
 26,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

14 minutes ago
 Govt committed to remove encroachments on state ow ..

Govt committed to remove encroachments on state owned land: Farrukh

17 minutes ago
 Pakistani technology industry welcomes Chinese inv ..

Pakistani technology industry welcomes Chinese investment

9 minutes ago
 China Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Wil ..

China Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Will Not Be Politicized - Beijing

9 minutes ago
 West Provokes Ukraine on Anti-Russia Actions - Rus ..

West Provokes Ukraine on Anti-Russia Actions - Russian Foreign Minister

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.