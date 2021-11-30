Inter-Hostels Sports Week-2021 of UET begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The inaugural ceremony of Inter-Hostels Sports Week 2021 was held here Tuesday at Hostel 8 of University of Engineering and Technology.

Sports Week has been organized by Dr. Afzal Khan, Provost Professor of Engineering University in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports which will continue for a week.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain and Senior Dean Prof. Dr. Sehar Noor in their speeches on the occasion said that UET is committed to provide all possible facilities to the students in the university and hostels within its limited resources.

He urged the students to take full advantage of such opportunities and participate in sports competitions as sports are an important part of our lives which enhances the extraordinary abilities of character and physical abilities and thereby strengthens mental development.

He paid tributes to Provost for organizing Inter-Hostels Sports Week and urged to continue organizing sports competitions in future as sports along with studies is essential for the mental and physical development of students.

Provost Prof. Dr. Afzal Khan on the occasion thanked the University Administration and Director Sports Muhammad Ali for their support for Sports Week and appreciated the efforts of the organizers for the best arrangements.

He said that as a provost he has always tried to provide opportunities to the students to participate in sports as well as study in hostels besides other facilities.

Prof. Dr. Misbahullah, Treasurer, Dr. Rashid Nawaz, Director Admission, Dr. Hameedullah, Director Undergraduate Studies, Dr. Nasir Ahmed, Chairman, Department of Computer Systems Engineering, Dr. Abdul Shakoor, Chief Proctor and other senior faculty members and a large number of students were present.