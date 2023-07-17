Open Menu

Inter Miami Officially Introduces Messi At Florida Stadium

Muhammad Rameez Published July 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi was officially presented as an Inter Miami player at DRV PNK Stadium in the city of Fort Lauderdale in Florida, the Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Monday.

A video of Messi's introduction at the 19,100-capacity stadium was published on the official website of the MLS. The 36-year-old striker's introduction was supposed to take place on Sunday, but the event was delayed due to storm.

On Saturday, Inter Miami announced the signing of Messi until the end of the 2025 MLS season.

On June 3, French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced Messi's departure due to the expiration of his contract at the end of the Ligue 1 season. The player spent two seasons at PSG after leaving Barcelona in 2021.

Messi won the World Cup in Qatar as Argentina captain in December 2022 for the first time in his career and was named the best player of the championship.

