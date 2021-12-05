UrduPoint.com

Inter-School Games Ends In Khyber Distt

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Inter-School Games ends in Khyber Distt

JAMRUD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) ::Sports competitions organized by Elementary and Secondary education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have come to an end in Khyber District amidst a colorful prize distribution ceremony was held at Government Shaheed Abdul Azam Afridi Higher Secondary school Jamrud here on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Haseeb-ur-Rehman graced the event as chief guest while District Education Officer Khyber District Nisar Muhammad presided over the ceremony. High and higher secondary schools of all the three tehsils including Jamrud, Landikotal, and Bara of Khyber District participated in the tournament. These sports include cricket, volleyball, basketball, hockey, football, badminton, table tennis, kabaddi, tug of war, gymnastics, rifle drill, scouting, and athletics.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Haseeb-ur-Rehman gave away trophies, medals and certificates to the position holders in various sporting events.

Deputy General Secretary Sports District Khyber Asif Khan Afridi welcomed all the guests on the occasion. Addressing the function, District Education Officer Khyber District Nisar Muhammad said"Sports are an integral part of the curriculum.

Highlighting the importance of sports, Additional Deputy Commissioner Haseeb-ur-Rehman said that a healthy body is the source of a healthy mind. It may be recalled that District Youth Officer Sardar Irfan had given kits of Rs. 65000 to the position holder players."

