Investigation Opened Into Match-fixing At French Open: Prosecutors

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:46 PM

Investigation opened into match-fixing at French Open: prosecutors

French prosecutors said Tuesday they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a French Open women's doubles encounter

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :French prosecutors said Tuesday they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a French Open women's doubles encounter.

The probe for "fraud in an organised group" and "active and passive corruption in sport" concerns the first-round match on September 30 between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig and Yana Sizikova of Russia playing with US player Madison Brengle.

More Stories From Sports

