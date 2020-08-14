Inzema-ul-Haq backs Fawad Alam for ‘comeback’

(@fidahassanain)

Former Chief Selector Inzemam-ul-Haq says comeback is not easy for a batsman who has not played Test match for last 11 years and urged the cricket fans not to reject him for his failure in one inning or two.

Inzemamul Haq said that the management should continue with Fawad even if he failed to perform in another inning or two.

“Comeback are not easy, especially for a batsman who has not played a single Test the last 11 years,” said Inzemamul Haq.

Fawad Alam was under pressure and that was visible from his face, he said, adding that he must be given some time.

“I’m sure he will perform strongly. It is the time to support him unconditionally,” said Fawad Alam, pointing out that he was given just a chance and therefore he must not be dropped after a few bad performances.

It may be mentioned here that Fawad played only 4 balls and went back to the pavilion.