MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has acknowledged the decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to implement a four-year ban against Russian athletes but will wait for the final verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the committee said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the WADA Executive Committee unanimously adopted the recommendations of the organization's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to suspend Russian athletes from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for four years. Only "clean" athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete in neutral status � without the flag or national anthem. In addition, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was recognized as non-compliant with the global anti-doping code.

"The IPC acknowledges today's decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee. Those responsible for the manipulation of data from the Moscow Laboratory before it was transferred to WADA appear to have done everything possible to undermine the principles of fair and clean sport, principles that the rest of the sporting world support and adhere to," the IPC said in a statement.

At the same time, the IPC will start acting only after a binding decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is issued.

"Following today's decision, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) now has 21 days to either accept the proposed consequences or to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). In accordance with the WADA International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories, any consequences will then come into effect only following a final decision by the CAS. The IPC cannot therefore implement outcome actions regarding this matter until after a final decision has been reached," the organization said.

Russian sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov has already said that Russia's chances of getting a friendly ruling from the CAS are quite high.