Ireland v Afghanistan 2nd T20 scores

Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Ireland and Afghanistan on Thursday: At Belfast Afghanistan 122-8, 20 overs (H Shahidi 36; M Adair 2-12) v Ireland 125-5, 19.0 overs (A Balbirnie 46; M Nabi 2-15) result: Ireland won by five wicketsSeries: Ireland lead five-match series 2-0