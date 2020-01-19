UrduPoint.com
Irish MMA Star Conor McGregor Defeats Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone At UFC 246

Zeeshan Mehtab 37 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor defeated his US opponent Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone by first-round knockout in a welterweight bout at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 246 event in the US city of Las Vegas.

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, needed just 40 seconds to defeat Cerrone through strikes.

Saturday night's victory is the Irish fighter's first UFC win in over three years, after he previously lost a lightweight title clash with Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

Earlier in the same event, Russian heavyweight Alexey Oleynik defeated his US opponent Maurice Greene by submission via an armbar in the second round, improving his career record to 58 wins with 13 losses.

In another UFC 246 fight, Russian flyweight Askar Askarov won a unanimous decision against US fighter Tim Elliott, remaining undefeated in his MMA career with 11 wins and 1 draw.

