ISTAF member countries asked not to hold any Sepaktakraw activities

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :International Sepaktakraw Federation's Secretary General Abdul Haleem has sent a letter to all the member countries of International Sepaktakraw Federation to not to hold any kind of Sepaktakraw activities due to the outbreak of pandemic corona virus.

Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation's Secretary Noshad Ahmed Khan said that the Sepaktakraw Referee and Coaching Course which was to be held in last week of April, will now held in June, said a press release.

He said the course will be supervised by International Sepaktakraw Federation's Secretary General Abdul Haleem.

Noshad said that the selection of players, for World Sepaktakraw Championship to be held in Bangkok in October\November, will be done after normalization of situation.

The selection committee comprises of chairman Ahmed Ali Rajput, Dr. Arif Hafeez, Shabbir Ahmed, Arif Waheed, Sardar Muhammad Khan and Amir Latif.

He said the people claiming to be the president and secretary of National Sepaktakraw academy, they have no affiliations with the Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation. Member Selection Committee and Manager Pakistan Sepaktakraw Team Dr. Arif Hafeez said that Pakistan Sepaktakraw Team has been participating in Kings Cup World Sepaktakrwaw Championship for many years and it also participated in Asian Games held in Indonesia in 2018 which is an honor for us. He said the selection of the players for world championship will be held after Eid.